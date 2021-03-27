NC called 'cockfighting hub' of East Coast. Sheriff honored for arrests, saving birds.

"Clearly, you have small numbers of people of Puerto Rican descent, or Romanian descent, or Mexican descent, who do believe in it, and are ardent," he said. "But I think they're mistaking their passion for it, for general support among people of that nationality or ethnicity."

In North Carolina and other states, cockfighting has made breeding highly profitable for those who illegally ship their birds for as much as $2,000 a rooster to buyers across the globe.

"Of states on the eastern seaboard, it is the cockfighting hub of the United States," Pacelle said of North Carolina.

Breeders regularly participate in cockfighting competitions in order to build up reputations for "good bloodlines."

"They're inseparable activities," he said. "No one's interested in your birds if you're not a cockfighter."

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh said it could not confirm or deny the existence of any ongoing investigations.

Advocates call for legal, administrative changes

Thomssen said outlawing the possession of birds for fighting, and the manufacturing and sale of animal fighting paraphernalia would help state law enforcement agencies arrest and prosecute those engaging in cockfighting.