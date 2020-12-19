NC coffee company works to keep women front and center

But it's not all just pretty pictures. The women behind the coffee company also work directly with the farms from which they source, directly supporting women-run coffee co-ops and nurturing small cultural shifts in regions where machismo runs deep.

"Sometime that means saying, if you have 70 acres of land, even if you deed just one to your wife, that gives you two memberships in the co-op and the opportunity that one of your coffees cups at a better score, which doubles the chances of bringing in income for your family," Boyd said.

That gives a leg up to women in regions where gender equality might not be at the forefront of discussion.

"It's giving hope and a voice to women that they have the same earning potential as their spouse," Boyd said.

Incite Coffee Co., she added, is so named because the company's chief goal is to incite change for women in the industry.

"We're trying to create a disruption in the way things have always been done," she said. "Gender equality is important for us if we want an even playing field."