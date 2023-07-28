Economic activity in North Carolina resumed an overall downward trend during June, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Thursday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy for the next four to six months.

The index declined by 0.3% from May to June. It is down 3% year over year.

The biggest factor was a 9.4% month over month drop in building permits. However, they are up 10% over the year.

There was also a 6.3% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims are up 6.1% from a year ago.

Walden said the index "again shows the inconsistencies in the economic outlook, with sectors of the economy moving in opposite directions. While an official recession is still a possibility, the future could also be a hybrid outlook, with some sectors declining while others are stable or improving."