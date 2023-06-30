New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 10.2% last week to 3,277 for the week that ended June 24, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,264 for the week that ended June 17.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

Despite the sharp decrease, North Carolina was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up four spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 19,850 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of June 17, compared with a revised 20,300 the previous week.