Legislation that would make Moravian cookies the state’s official cookie cleared the state House by a 114-0 vote Wednesday.

House Bill 89 also would make the Moravian star, a symbol of Christmas here in Winston-Salem, as the state star.

Republican Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County are three of the four primary sponsors.

This is the second time lawmakers have tried to make the famously crispy cookies with a deep Winston-Salem heritage the state’s official cookie.

Hardister and Lambeth were primary sponsors of House Bill 394 in 2019, which just focused on the state cookie component. That bill cleared the House by a 115-0 vote in May 2019, but was not taken up by the Senate.

The legislators are hoping that adding the Moravian star will help the new bill gain support in the Senate.

The bill doesn’t specify a particular flavor of cookie, but does say cookies are made with molasses, allspice and ginger.

Could crumble

Both Hardister and Lambeth have said they are not sure of HB86’s prospects in the Senate.

Hardister said the idea of making Moravian cookies the state cookie came from third-grade students at Brooks Global Studies in Greensboro. The children sent a letter to his office.

“I found the reasoning compelling, and I was very impressed that the students were involved with a civic project of this nature, especially at such a young age,’ Hardister said.

“I am not aware of any organized opposition to the bill, and I am hopeful that we can get it though both the House and Senate this session.”

Moravian heritage

HB86 talks about the heritage of the Moravian community and the cookies, as well as the economic impact of Moravian cookie sales in the Winston-Salem area since the 1950s.

The bill describes the Moravian star as a popular Advent symbol “all around the world.”

When the first bill was filed in 2019, local bakeries said the legislation was a no-brainer from a marketing, financial and feel-good perspective.

"We're proud to be a part of the rich Moravian Cookie heritage in Winston-Salem," Dewey Bakery chief executive Mike Senackerib said.

"After 93 years of baking, we're excited at the prospect of official recognition for these very special cookies, and hope it will lead even more North Carolinians to discover them."