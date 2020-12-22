NC immigrants with temporary status get a 'Christmas miracle,' but future uncertain

Just weeks ago, Glenda Polanco received news she described as nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

That's because Polanco and over 13,000 other Salvadoran, Haitian and Honduran immigrants in North Carolina with Temporary Protected Status found out they could keep living and working legally in the United States well into 2021.

For TPS recipients, the extension means not having to worry right now about being sent to their home countries, in some cases after being here for decades.

"My Christmas miracle came true," said Polanco, 28, of El Salvador. "This is home to me. This is all I know."

Federal immigration officials announced Dec. 7 that they were extending the TPS humanitarian program for nine months. The program, which grants recipients legal immigration status due to disasters striking their countries, had been set to expire Jan. 4.

Today, roughly 400,000 immigrants in the United States have TPS after fleeing natural disasters in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

The program protects people who might otherwise face widespread violence, starvation and other life-threatening situations.