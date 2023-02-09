NC lottery results Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAY DRAWINGSPick 3: 5-8-4Pick 4: 8-0-5-4 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cooking grease blamed for 9,600-gallon sewage spill in Winston-Salem A pipe clogged with used cooking grease leaked an estimated 9,600 gallons of raw sewage in a southwest Winston-Salem neighborhood Sunday, offi… Winston-Salem gets a new fine-dining restaurant Downtown Winston-Salem got a new fine-dining restaurant with the Jan. 31 opening of the Downtown Grille. Chinese surveillance balloon likely to fly over North Carolina on Saturday, map shows. A Chinese surveillance balloon was likely to fly over parts of North Carolina on Saturday evening, according to a trajectory map by the Nation… Car hits stopped Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus. A car drove around a stopped school bus picking up children in Winston-Salem Thursday morning, striking the bus, but no injuries were reported… Mechanic killed working on equipment in Davie County The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating the on-the-job death of a mechanic for an equipment rental company that occurred in Davie County…