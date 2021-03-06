 Skip to main content
NC Lottery results
NC Lottery results

DAY DRAWING

Pick 3: 0-3-6

Pick 4: 9-2-7-1

NIGHT DRAWINGS

Pick 3:

Pick 4:

Cash 5:

Powerball: 11-31-50-52-58

PB: 18 (x4)

