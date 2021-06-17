NC lottery results
Suspect in Hanes Park shooting has long criminal history. Charges include assault and armed robbery, according to court records.
William Coleman Scott was released from a hospital shortly after noon Tuesday. He is charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and is a suspect in the killings of his mother and grandmother.
Shootout suspect’s mother, grandmother found dead. Authorities: Man shot at crowded police station, opened fire on officers at Winston-Salem park.
An 84-year-old Winston-Salem woman and another woman from Clemmons were found dead Monday as police investigated a violent shooting spree in Winston-Salem.
Neighborhoods in Clemmons and Winston-Salem are far apart physically but united in grief and shock over the Monday homicides of the mother and grandmother of William Scott, who is charged with firing at law enforcement officers in a chase that ended at Hanes Park.
William Coleman Scott has been charged with murdering his mother and grandmother. He had previously been charged with attempted murder of a law-enforcement officer. He is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Police identified the suspect in Monday's shootout at Hanes Park and said they found the man's mother and grandmother dead in their homes. The women were found in separate homes, the 84-year-old grandmother in Winston-Salem and the suspect's mother in Clemmons.
An attack on a police substation led to car chase and more gunfire. This will take some time to sort out.
