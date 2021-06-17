 Skip to main content
NC lottery results
NC lottery results

DAY DRAWINGS

Pick 3 9-4-9

Pick 4

9-3-9-9

NIGHT DRAWINGS

Pick 3

0-6-7

Pick 4

2-9-8-5

Cash 5

1-28-10-15-7

Lucky for Life 7-10-24-29-45

LB

1

