NC lottery results
NC lottery results

DAY DRAWINGS

Pick 3: 9-6-9

Pick 4: 5-4-7-4

NIGHT DRAWINGS

Pick 3:

Pick 4:

Cash 5:

MegaMillions: 8-31-32-34-45

MB: 19 (x2)

