NC lottery results

DAY DRAWINGS

Pick 3: 9-6-3

Pick 4: 1-6-0-2

NIGHT DRAWINGS

Pick 3: x-x-x

Pick 4: x-x-x-x

Cash 5: x-x-x-x-x

Powerball: 8-20-26-53-64

PB 15 (x5)

Lucky for Life: x-x-x-x-x

Lucky Ball: x

