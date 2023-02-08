NC Lottery results Feb 8, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NC day drawingsPick 3: 6-0-2Pick 4: 9-1-0-5 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Winston-Salem gets a new fine-dining restaurant Downtown Winston-Salem got a new fine-dining restaurant with the Jan. 31 opening of the Downtown Grille. Car hits stopped Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus. A car drove around a stopped school bus picking up children in Winston-Salem Thursday morning, striking the bus, but no injuries were reported… Cooking grease blamed for 9,600-gallon sewage spill in Winston-Salem A pipe clogged with used cooking grease leaked an estimated 9,600 gallons of raw sewage in a southwest Winston-Salem neighborhood Sunday, offi… Chinese surveillance balloon likely to fly over North Carolina on Saturday, map shows. A Chinese surveillance balloon was likely to fly over parts of North Carolina on Saturday evening, according to a trajectory map by the Nation… Winston Cup artifacts at center of sports marketing lawsuit ITG Brands LLC is suing the Winston Cup Museum and its owner, Will Spencer, in a bid to take ownership of the NASCAR championship series artif…