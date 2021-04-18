NC lottery results
Dairi-O's real-estate arm has bought property in Thomasville.
A man was killed in the Sunday traffic accident that blocked two lanes of Interstate 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall Boulevard, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
At nearly 39 acres, East Forsyth has the most acreage that needs mowing, followed by Reagan with nearly 35 acres; West Forsyth with 31 acres; and Walkertown with nearly 30 acres.
Teacher and teen shot and killed in Alamance County. Sheriff: Shootout at 'stash house' was connected to drugs.
A North Carolina teacher and an 18-year-old were both killed last week in shootings that the Alamance County sheriff alleges were connected to…
Winston-Salem man killed in Greensboro shooting. 29-year-old was also shot 6 years ago at shopping center.
Chavez Laquan Vargas, 29, died from his injuries, according to police.
A Forsyth County judge set bond at $1 million for a Winston-Salem man charged with first-degree murder in a 2016 fatal shooting.
The requirements for getting a REAL ID. As of Oct. 1 people will need to have one to get in federal installations and to fly.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Tricia McManus said school COVID-19 screenings may be eliminated unless principals object.
A drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 32-year-old Thursday in Winston-Salem. Police say it is the city's eighth homicide this year.
Dear Amy: I am a 47-year-old woman. My husband, “Bart,” (age 50) and I have been together for eight years. Bart is a firefighter in a large city.