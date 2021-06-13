NC lottery results
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former teacher convicted of taking indecent liberties. He worked at Winston-Salem charter school after officials were told about investigation.
Tyrus Khalil Cromartie, 27, sent text messages to two female students, who were 13 and 14. He told the girls to delete the messages, prosecutors said.
Organizers of the NASCAR series at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium apologized this week after a car with a Confederate flag decal made it …
Four people were shot and one person was killed in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.
- Updated
Two Winston-Salem brothers are going to prison for at least 15 years for killing a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone bad. Prosecutors said the brothers planned to rob a person they had asked to buy marijuana from.
Cloverdale Kitchen, a mainstay in Cloverdale Shopping Center for many years, will close its doors June 18.
A one-act play by a local playwright has local activist groups asking why the local arts community is presenting and promoting the play now. Hate Out of Winston and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America say the play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” whitewashes local history surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue and promotes white supremacy. But Lynn Felder said her play is not about the statue and doesn’t defend white supremacy.
Woman is also charged with abuse in connection with injuries to another child.
A proposal by Gov. Roy Cooper to invest a portion of federal American Rescue Plan money into neglected, storied race tracks is met with enthusiasm in deep red Wilkes County. Backers imagine the possibilities.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting death of another man Friday in the 1500 block of Bruce Street, authori…
Nearly 15 years ago, Samuel Flippen was executed for stepdaughter's death. Now, girl's father wants answers about his daughter's death.
Samuel Russell Flippen was the last person North Carolina executed. Flippen was accused of killing his 2 1/2-year-old stepdaughter. But now, her biological father has questions about whether Flippen really killed his daughter.