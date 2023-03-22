NC lottery results Mar 22, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAY DRAWINGSPick 3: 1-8-8Pick 4: 1-6-6-4 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Winston-Salem strip shopping center sells for $1.91 million A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group f… Several cars damaged in shootout Saturday at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem Several cars were damaged during a shootout at Hanes Mall on Saturday, Winston-Salem police said. Ask SAM: Why is the ramp to I-74 north from Salem Parkway east closed? Q: Why is the entrance ramp from Salem Parkway eastbound to Interstate 74 north closed? This has been closed for several weeks with no evidenc… New coffee shop designed for book lovers and young families Clemmons has a new coffee shop geared toward book lovers and young families. City set to replace unsafe bridge in northwestern Winston-Salem neighborhood A city committee has approved the replacement of a bridge in northwestern Winston-Salem that has been closed for some three years because it w…