A bipartisan N.C. Senate bill addressing medical debt — supported by state Treasurer Dale Folwell — completed an unexpectedly smooth passage through the chamber.

The Senate voted 48-0 Monday to pass Senate Bill 321, titled “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act”

The bill has been sent to the state House for consideration, where there was intense debate on a similar bill that was heard in just one House committee in 2022.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is lead primary sponsor of SB321.

The bill was sent through four Senate committees — Health Care, Judiciary, Finance, and Rules and Operations — before reaching the Senate floor.

In each case, the bill sailed through to committee recommendation with little, if any, discussion.

The bill was amended on the Senate floor to change the effective date of much of the legislation from Oct. 1 to Jan 1.

According to SB31 and a Folwell statement, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

“Medical debt is the No. 1 reason for debt collections and is a leading cause of bankruptcy,” Krawiec said. “More Americans fear medical debt than serious illness.

“The bill provides a process for billing and for filing for medical collections. It also forbids unfair collection processes and enhances legal remedies.”

Tucked into the two bills is language that could provide free medical care or steep discounts to certain lower-income families.

The key parameters addressing free or discounted medical care affect patients with household incomes of up to 400% of the federal poverty level for 2022.

The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes SB321, saying “we think it seems unnecessary.

“It would add more bureaucracy and regulation for hospitals and health systems that is not needed because there are existing federal regulations that protect patients from aggressive debt collection that hospitals already follow.”

Krawiec said she has spoken with one prominent health-care system about the bill.

“This doesn’t change that they can collect (debt) owed to them,” Krawiec said.

“It just sets up a process to where it’s fairer and more efficient to the consumer.”

Folwell crusade

Folwell, who plans to run for governor in 2024, said his primary interest in the legislation is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan.

The plan covers more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Folwell said SB321 has activated “more enthusiasm because of stories of surviving spouses having their credit score destroyed, more liens on people’s homes, more garnishment of state income tax refunds, more destruction of credit scores and upward mobility.”

“Families can’t see themselves past their poverty because of medical debt. That’s not a political issue. That’s a moral issue. Lawmakers have the chance to change the lives of thousands of North Carolinians.

“A lifesaving procedure shouldn’t cost your life savings,” Folwell said. “This bill would stop hospitals in the cartel from hiding their prices, and it would prevent hospitals from breaking patients’ kneecaps when they can’t afford to pay.”

Also subject to the proposed bill are outpatient centers affiliated with a large health-care facility, licensed ambulatory surgical centers and any licensed medical practice — including behavioral, optical, radiology, laboratory and dental — with annual revenues exceeding $20 million.

Folwell said medical debt affects not only the uninsured and underinsured, but also those with employer-based or federal health exchange insurance whom he says face unrealistic payment expectations from health-care systems.

“There are individuals who are afraid to get the medical attention they need when they need it because of what could happen to them from a medical billing standpoint,” Folwell said.