North Carolinians can view how their local governments plan to spend the $1.2 billion coming to counties and municipalities to combat the opioid overdose crisis, the N.C. Attorney's Office said.

The information is available on the Community Opioid Resources Engine for N.C. The dashboard shows preliminary data on what strategies counties and municipalities plan to fund with their share of the settlement funds.

For the 14-county Triad and northwest North Carolina region, just Guilford, Rockingham and Yadkin counties are listed with having strategies.

People will be able to view each local government’s planned strategies as they determine them. The dashboard includes data submitted before July 1 and will be updated periodically.