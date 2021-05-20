NCAA Women's Golf Championships set to begin on Friday in Arizona

At this time last spring the Wake Forest women’s golf team was ranked No. 1 and was a favorite to win its first national championship in golf until the season was cancelled in mid-March thanks to the pandemic.

One year later the Demon Deacons and Coach Kim Lewellen are still a contender. They are ranked fourth in the nation and will open the NCAA Championships on Friday in at Grayhawk Golf Club in Phoenix.

What’s at stake: The national championship in which the Wake Forest women have never won. The Wake men’s team has three NCAA championships in 1974, ’76 and ’86.

The format: 24 teams and 12 individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play. Then there will be a cut and the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will have one more day of stroke play. The final eight teams will then advance match play to determine a national championship.

Where to watch: For more information go to NCAA.com