NCHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
NCHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

WEST REGIONAL

Tuesday's games

BOYS

CLASS 4-A

No. 17 Mooresville (20-3) at No. 16 Glenn (17-8)

No. 29 Reagan (15-9) at No. 4 Grimsley (23-3)

No. 19 Northern Guilford (16-8) at No. 14 Asheville Roberson (18-7)

No. 27 Davie County (13-10) at No. 6 East Forsyth (20-5)

No. 26 Page (11-11) at No. 7 Alexander Central (22-4)

No. 23 Reynolds (14-13) at No. 10 North Mecklenburg (22-4)

No. 18 Mount Tabor (18-8) at No. 15 Ragsdale (19-6)

No. 31 Northwest Guilford (13-10) at No. 2 Asheville Reynolds (21-4)

CLASS 3-A

No. 17 Dudley (20-8) at No. 16 North Iredell (17-8)

No. 24 Atkins (16-9) at No. 9 Ledford (15-5)

No. 28 West Henderson (14-11) at No. 5 Smith (22-5)

No. 19 Southern Guilford (17-9) at No. 14 Kings Mountain (16-10)

CLASS 2-A

No. 28 Reidsville (10-10) at No. 5 Salisbury (18-4)

No. 19 Andrews (15-8) at No. 14 Forbush (20-5)

No. 23 Mount Pleasant (15-10) at No. 10 Morehead (17-6)

No. 18 Maiden (20-7) at No. 15 Walkertown (15-9)

CLASS 1-A

No. 21 Murphy (11-13) at No. 12 Bishop McGuinness (19-8)

No. 27 Bethany Community (14-17) at No. 6 Bessemer City (20-4)

No. 18 Cornerstone Charter (16-9) at No. 15 North Stokes (17-7)

No. 31 Eastern Randolph (8-14) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (21-2)

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

No. 17 Reagan (20-4) at No. 16 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (17-7)

No. 24 Southeast Guilford (13-10) at No. 9 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (20-4)

No. 20 Asheville (13-7) at No. 13 Southwest Guilford (19-4)

No. 29 Page (10-12) at No. 4 Charlotte Catholic (24-2)

No. 19 Reynolds (18-6) at No. 14 South Caldwell (12-8)

No. 26 Northwest Guilford (13-12) at No. 7 East Forsyth (22-3)

No. 23 Ragsdale (14-9) at No. 10 Alexander Central (21-4)

No. 31 Monroe Sun Valley (15-10) at No. 2 Northern Guilford (25-0)

CLASS 3-A

No. 29 Gastonia Huss (14-8) at No. 4 North Davidson (21-2)

No. 27 North Irdedell (13-11) at No. 6 Smith (25-2)

No. 22 Lenoir Hibriten (12-13) at No. 11 Oak Grove (20-5)

No. 26 Atkins (15-9) at No. 7 Monroe Parkwood (20-5)

No. 18 Lake Norman Charter (12-7) at No. 15 Rockingham County (20-4)

CLASS 2-A

No. 24 McMichael (14-9) at No. 9 Andrews (19-3)

No. 20 Reidsville (12-9) at No. 13 Forbush (18-8)

CLASS 1-A

No. 28 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (8-11) at No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (20-6)

No. 27 N.C. Leadership Academy (10-12) at No. 5 Mooresville Langtree Charter (20-7)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

