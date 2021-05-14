 Skip to main content
NCHSAA Class 4-A softball state championship series
Wilmington Hoggard edged East Forsyth 1-0 in the first game of the Class 4-A softball state championship series Friday night. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday. Friday night's game did not end in time to get a report for the Journal's print deadline. To read about the game, go to JournalNow.com.

