NCHSAA PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Area teams

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's games

No. 17 West Forsyth at No. 16 Southwest Guilford

No. 20 Indian Trail Porter Ridge at No. 13 Mount Tabor

No. 18 Davie County at No. 15 Northwest Guilford

Second round

May 6

No. 12 Page at No. 5 Northern Guilford

Porter Ridge-Mount Tabor winner at No. 4 Reynolds

No. 10 Reagan at No. 7 Lake Norman

Davie County-Northwest Guilford winner at No. 2 Matthews Weddington

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

Second round

May 6

No. 14 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Hickory

No. 10 Atkins at No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Tuesday's games

No. 20 St. Stephens at No. 13 Northern Guilford

No. 19 Reagan at No. 14 Mount Tabor

Second round

May 6

No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park at No. 8 West Forsyth

No. 12 East Forsyth at No. 5 Cornelius Hough

St. Stephens-Northern Guilford winner at No. 4 Matthews Weddington

Reagan-Mount Tabor winner at No. 3 Northwest Guilford

No. 10 Page at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness

No.18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell-No. 15 Waxhaw Cuthbertson winner at No. 2 Reynolds

BOYS TENNIS

First round

Wednesday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 Lake Norman 6, No. 12 Reagan 0

No. 13 Grimsley 9, No. 4 Watauga 0

No. 6 Page 5, No. 11 Concord Cox Mill 1

No. 2 West Forsyth 6, No. 15 Matthews Weddington 0

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Atkins 5, No. 12 South Rowan 4

No. 4 Belmont South Point 9, No. 13 Rockingham County 0

CLASS 1-A

No. 9 East Wilkes 5, No. 8 Cornerstone Charter 1

No. 4 Bishop McGuinness 9, No. 13 Cherryville 0

Second round

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 13 Grimsley at No. 5 Lake Norman

No. 14 Charlotte Catholic at No. 6 Page

No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 2 West Forsyth

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Atkins at No. 4 Belmont South Point

CLASS 1-A

No. 5 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

