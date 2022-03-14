NCHSAA retains governance authority over public school sports in contract with State Board of Education

The N.C. High School Athletic Association and State Board of Education signed Monday a legal memorandum of understanding that maintains the association as the authority over public middle- and high-school sports.

The memorandum goes into effect for the 2022-23 sports year and lasts four years. It was required to be signed by Tuesday.

As part of the memorandum, NCHSAA members approved by electronic ballot suspending the association’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws that are in conflict with provisions of the memorandum. NCHSAA by-laws require 75% yes votes of the total ballot distributed.

“We are glad to be able to continue to govern and lead in the area of education-based athletics for the member high schools of our state,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement.