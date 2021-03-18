 Skip to main content
NCHSAA SCOREBOARD
NCHSAA SCOREBOARD

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

BOYS LACROSSE

Second round

Wednesday's results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 8 Northwest Guilford 14, No. 1 Reynolds 5

No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 15, No. 10 East Forsyth 6

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 9 Charlotte Catholic 20, No. 1 Mount Tabor 2

No. 3 Northern Guilford 14, No. 11 Community School of Davidson 2

Third round

Monday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (9-5) at No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2), 7

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 10 Matthews Weddington (9-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (12-0), 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Second round

Wednesday's games

No. 1 Matthews Weddington 17, No. 8 West Forsyth 4

No. 4 Northwest Guilford 17, No. 5 Lake Norman 9

No. 15 Charlotte Catholic 23, No. 10 Northern Guilford 4

Third round

Monday's game

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (15-1) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (15-1), 6:30

BOYS SOCCER

Second round

Wednesday's results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 2 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive 1

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 16 Richlands 2, No. 8 McMichael 1

Thursday's game

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 6 Mount Airy (9-0-3) at No. 3 Community School of Davidson (14-1-0)

Third round

Saturday's game

CLASS4-A

West

No. 6 Cornelius Hough (9-2-1) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (11-2-0), 5

