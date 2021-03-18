NCHSAA SCOREBOARD

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
BOYS LACROSSE
Second round
Wednesday's results
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 8 Northwest Guilford 14, No. 1 Reynolds 5
No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 15, No. 10 East Forsyth 6
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
West
No. 9 Charlotte Catholic 20, No. 1 Mount Tabor 2
No. 3 Northern Guilford 14, No. 11 Community School of Davidson 2
Third round
Monday's games
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 8 Northwest Guilford (9-5) at No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2), 7
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
West
No. 10 Matthews Weddington (9-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (12-0), 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Second round
Wednesday's games
No. 1 Matthews Weddington 17, No. 8 West Forsyth 4
No. 4 Northwest Guilford 17, No. 5 Lake Norman 9
No. 15 Charlotte Catholic 23, No. 10 Northern Guilford 4
Third round
Monday's game
No. 4 Northwest Guilford (15-1) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (15-1), 6:30
BOYS SOCCER
Second round
Wednesday's results
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 2 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive 1
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 16 Richlands 2, No. 8 McMichael 1