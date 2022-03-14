NCHSAA signs contract with state. Association will continue to be the authority for middle and high-school sports in North Carolina.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association will remain in control of public middle- and high-school sports.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association and State Board of Education signed memorandum of understanding on Monday under which the association will continue to run sports through at least 2027.
As part of the memorandum, NCHSAA members approved by electronic ballot suspending parts of association’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws that are in conflict with provisions of the memorandum. NCHSAA by-laws require 75% yes votes of the total ballots distributed.
“We are glad to be able to continue to govern and lead in the area of education-based athletics for the member high schools of our state,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement.
Tucker said that she and the NCHSAA board of directors "believe the history and track record of the association demonstrates it has the best interest of its schools and students at heart, and it will always remain at the center of what we do.”
The State Board of Education could not be immediately reached for comment.
The parties filed the 13-page memorandum in Wake County Superior Court on March 3.
The contract can be renewed every four years upon mutual agreement, but the education board can terminate it with a 12-month notice.
WRAL-affiliate HighSchoolOT reported March 4 that the State Board of Education voted to approve the memorandum, though Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson voted against it.
The memorandum represents the first formal update on the NCHSAA’s oversight authority since Nov. 23, when Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 91, which changes how high- and middle-school sports are managed in North Carolina.
On Nov. 17, the bill cleared the Senate by a 41-7 vote and the House by a 76-38 vote.
Approved changes
The memorandum contains an extensive list of NCHSAA changes, though bill co-sponsor Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, noted Nov. 17 that the negotiations represented an example “of nobody gets everything they want; this is exactly what we get.”
The changes include:
*The NCHSAA cannot adopt a rule until the proposed rule is published on its website and a “reasonable opportunity” has been made for public comment. The State Board of Education can declare any NCHSAA rule “invalid and unenforceable” with a majority vote, and it will determine student athletic eligibility standards.
*There will no longer be any fines or monetary penalties for member school infractions. Those have been replaced by a “system of demerits for infractions of student participation, administrative and gameplay rules and regulations; such infractions may result in reprimands, probations, suspensions, forfeitures of contests, forfeitures of titles and disqualifications.”
Bill sponsors said they insisted on removing fines and monetary penalties because they were more of a burden to rural public schools districts with fewer resources than urban school districts.
Periodic adjusting of the four high school classifications is to be handled by NCHSAA “in a fair, impartial and transparent manner, based primarily on average daily membership.” Conferences are to be designated in a similar way “based primarily on geographic location of the schools, division classification and average daily membership.”
School districts must join the NCHSAA, but not individual schools.
An appeals process has been created for schools that go first to the NCHSAA commissioner, and then to an independent appeals board whose ruling would be final. A process for handling complaints about the NCHSAA’s enforcement authority has been established. Bill sponsors said they had heard complaints about NCHSAA officials retaliating against individuals filing complaints, which the NCHSAA denied.
Membership fees would be no more than $1 per enrolled student.
The NCHSAA endowment games, where most of the ticket proceeds from a regular-season sporting event goes to the nonprofit, would end. The NCHSAA would still be permitted to receive proceeds from playoff games. The NCHSAA would not receive funds from schools’ concession and brand-merchandise sales.
A “reasonable effort” must be made by the NCHSAA to allow parents, guardians and school personnel “to view athletic competitions when emergency or catastrophic conditions limit in-person attendance at competitions.”
The NCHSAA agrees to annual audits by an independent firm and allows for audits by the state Auditor’s Office.
