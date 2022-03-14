NCHSAA signs contract with state. Association will continue to be the authority for middle and high-school sports in North Carolina.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association will remain in control of public middle- and high-school sports.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association and State Board of Education signed memorandum of understanding on Monday under which the association will continue to run sports through at least 2027.

As part of the memorandum, NCHSAA members approved by electronic ballot suspending parts of association’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws that are in conflict with provisions of the memorandum. NCHSAA by-laws require 75% yes votes of the total ballots distributed.

“We are glad to be able to continue to govern and lead in the area of education-based athletics for the member high schools of our state,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement.

Tucker said that she and the NCHSAA board of directors "believe the history and track record of the association demonstrates it has the best interest of its schools and students at heart, and it will always remain at the center of what we do.”