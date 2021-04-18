NCISAA honor roll

The honor roll for players who competed for N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association programs:
JE’BRIA FULLWOOD, G, 5-9, senior, Greensboro Day: 14.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.9 spg, 3.8 apg; 1,000-plus career points; All-PTAC and Class 4-A all-state; has multiple college basketball options.
MARTA GEHLHAAR, G, 5-9, junior, Calvary Day: 12.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.1 apg; All-PTAC.
NADIYA HAIRSTON, G, 5-6, sophomore, High Point Christian: 12 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4 rpg, 4 spg; All-PTAC; has Division II recruiting interest.
ELLA HEDMAN, G, 5-11, junior, Caldwell: 9 ppg, 10 rpg, 5 spg, 4 bpg; All-PTAC and Class 2-A all-state.
KATE JONES, G, 5-10, junior, Greensboro Day: 7.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.0 spg; All-PTAC.
LILLY McRAE, G, 5-5, junior, Wesleyan: 9.6 ppg.
TIIR NYOK, G-F, 6-0, junior, High Point Christian: 12 ppg, 8 rpg, 4.5 spg, 3.5 apg; PTAC player of the year and Class 3-A all-state; has multiple Division II scholarship offers and Division I recruiting interest.
LILY PEREIRA, G-F, 5-10, sophomore: 11.9 ppg; Class 4-A all-state.
KENNEDY POWELL, G-F, 6-1, junior, High Point Christian: 15 ppg, 9 rpg, 2.5 spg, 2 apg; should surpass 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career early next season; has Division III and Division II recruiting interest; All-PTAC and Class 3-A all-state.