NCISAA honor roll

The honor roll for players who competed for N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association programs:
BOYS
KADE DARR, G, 6-3, senior, Wesleyan: 12 ppg, 2 rpg, 1 apg; Triad All-Star game selection.
K.J. GARRETT, G, 6-1, senior, High Point Christian: 18 ppg, 5 rpg, 5 apg, 3 spg; 53-pct. 3-point shooter; PTAC co-player of the year; has scholarship offers from Belmont Abbey, Lander and Mount Olive.
ZECH GIBSON, 6-6, G, senior, Calvary Day: 17.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 30-for-52 from 3-point range; All-PTAC.
NIK GRAVES, G, 6-3, junior, Greensboro Day: 6.9 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.7 rpg; All-PTAC.
TYLER LUNDBLADE, G, 6-4, senior, Greensboro Day: 10.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.2 apg; 45-pct. 3-point shooter; All-PTAC.
JAY MITCHELL, F, 6-4, senior, Forsyth Country Day: 17.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg; All-PTAC and Class 3-A all-state; signed with Converse College.
BRANDON MORGAN, G, 6-1, junior, Forsyth Country Day: 11.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg; All-PTAC.
ADDISON NEWKIRK, 6-3, G-F, eighth-grader, Caldwell: 16 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg; All-All-PTAC.
MYLES PATTERSON, G, 6-3, senior, Westchester: 9.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.0 apg; All-PTAC; Class 2-A all-state in soccer as a member of the Wildcats’ state championship team.
ISAIAH RAY, G-F, 6-6, senior, Wesleyan: 14 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg; Triad All-Star game selection; has recruiting interest from multiple colleges.
JAMES WILKINS III, 6-2, G, junior, Calvary Day: 16.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 83 pct. FT, 38 pct. 3-point shooter, 1,500-plus career points; All-PTAC and Class 3-A all-state; recruiting interest from Appalachian State, High Point, Mars Hill and Western Carolina, among others.
Q. WILLIAMS, G, 5-8, eighth-grader, Forsyth Country Day: 6.1 ppg, 6.0 apg; All-PTAC.
JAYDON YOUNG, G, 6-3, sophomore, Greensboro Day: 11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.8 apg; 1,000-plus career points; Beach Ball Classic all-tournament and defensive player of the tournament; PTAC co-player of the year; Class 4-A all-state.
MICHAEL ZANONI, G, 6-5, junior, Greensboro Day: 12.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 45 pct. 3-point shooter; 1,000-plus career points; Beach Ball Classic all-tournament; All-PTAC and Class 4-A all-state.