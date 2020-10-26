NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Area teams
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday's matches
First round
CLASS 4-A
East
No. 6 North Raleigh Christian (2-7) at No. 3 Wesleyan (3-4)
Semifinals
CLASS 3-A
Wilmington Coastal Christian (6-0) at Calvary Day (12-0)
CLASS 2-A
Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (6-1) at Westchester (11-2)
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
First round
No. 5 Cary Academy (3-4) at No. 4 Wesleyan (6-6)
Semifinals
CLASS 3-A
High Point Christian (9-0) at Cary Christian (11-1)
CLASS 2-A
Fayetteville Northwood Temple (10-3) at Caldwell (18-0)
