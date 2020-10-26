 Skip to main content
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Area teams

Full pairings at NCISAA.org

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday's matches

First round

CLASS 4-A

East

No. 6 North Raleigh Christian (2-7) at No. 3 Wesleyan (3-4)

Semifinals

CLASS 3-A

Wilmington Coastal Christian (6-0) at Calvary Day (12-0)

CLASS 2-A

Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (6-1) at Westchester (11-2)

VOLLEYBALL 

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

First round

No. 5 Cary Academy (3-4) at No. 4 Wesleyan (6-6)

Semifinals

CLASS 3-A

High Point Christian (9-0) at Cary Christian (11-1)

CLASS 2-A

Fayetteville Northwood Temple (10-3) at Caldwell (18-0)

