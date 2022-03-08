NCSU's season ends quietly

NEW YORK — N.C. State, true to its nature, kept pace with Clemson for the entire game. It narrowed but could never close the gap in the second half, as was often the case this season. And that season ended, like a school-record 20 games prior, in a loss.

The Wolfpack’s final game was like so many that preceded it in so many ways: Unable to make the little plays that are the difference between winning and losing in the ACC, even on Tuesday in the ACC tournament, let alone better opposition. The Wolfpack was within five in the final 75 seconds of a 70-64 loss, and that was as close as it could get – an all-too-familiar scenario this season, relived one final time.

At one point in the second half, N.C. State knocked the ball loose on defense. Jericole Hellems fell to the floor in the scramble for it. The ball bounced right to a Clemson player, who fed Hellems’ unguarded man for an open 3-pointer.

Clemson, like any team with a functioning big man, was a terrible matchup for the Wolfpack but the Wolfpack managed to stay within reach of the Tigers even as Terquavion Smith missed his first 11 shots. On his 19th try, he made his first field goal of the season against Clemson, which moves on to play Virginia Tech on Wednesday.