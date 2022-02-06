Nearly 60,000 diapers likely damaged in the fire at the Winston Weaver Co.'s fertilizer plant

Nearly 60,000 diapers in a nearby warehouse were likely damaged in the fire that destroyed the Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, an official with the Diaper Bank of North Carolina says.
“The fumes and chemicals in the air more than likely make our diapers unsafe to distribute,” said Michelle Old, of Durham, the founder and executive director of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. “We are still analyzing it.”
The fire last Monday night quickly spread at the fertilizer plant on 4440 N. Cherry St. As the fire burned, it poured smoke and pollutants into the air, raising concerns about the air quality over much of Winston-Salem and western Forsyth County.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department initially withdrew its firefighters because of the danger that about 500 tons of ammonium nitrate could cause a massive explosion. The fire department allowed the fire to burn throughout last week in order to eliminate the fuel from the ammonium nitrate.
Those chemicals are used in fertilizer.
A hazardous materials team from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency informed Diaper Bank officials that the fumes and chemicals generated by the fire could have harmed its supply of diapers and related projects inside its warehouse at 4500 Indiana Ave., Old said.
The affected diapers were lying on 10 pallets inside the warehouse, which is less than 100 yards from the fertilizer plant, Old said.
These diapers were not contained in their manufactured wrapping and might have to be thrown away, Old said. Many other diaper-related products such as wipes and adult incontinent diapers also may have been affected.
The organization has asked its diaper manufacturers to conduct tests to determine if the affected diapers are safe to distribute, Old said.
“We are probably going to lose some diapers,” Old said. “We don’t know what the loss will be or what we need to recover.”
The organization’s Greater Triad branch operates the warehouse and distributes 100,000 diapers a month to low-income families in Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, Old said.
Since the fire, the organization’s Triangle branch in Durham distributed diapers and other products to the Greater Triad branch’s recipients, Old said.
Authorities allowed the Diaper Bank’s representatives to briefly visit its Winston-Salem warehouse Friday, Old said. The plant and nearby areas including the warehouse had been closed since the fire started.
“We had to halt all that distribution from the warehouse because we couldn’t get in,” Old said. “The branch is closed.”
The warehouse’s roof has a big leak, which damaged many empty pallets inside the warehouse, Old said.
Two employees work at the warehouse, and hundreds of volunteers also helped distribute the diapers and related products, Old said.
“We can’t use the diapers until we make sure they are safe,” Old said. “We can’t utilize our volunteers to get the diapers out, and our staff can’t come in.”
