Nearly 60,000 diapers likely damaged in the fire at the Winston Weaver Co.'s fertilizer plant

The affected diapers were lying on 10 pallets inside the warehouse, which is less than 100 yards from the fertilizer plant, Old said.

These diapers were not contained in their manufactured wrapping and might have to be thrown away, Old said. Many other diaper-related products such as wipes and adult incontinent diapers also may have been affected.

The organization has asked its diaper manufacturers to conduct tests to determine if the affected diapers are safe to distribute, Old said.

“We are probably going to lose some diapers,” Old said. “We don’t know what the loss will be or what we need to recover.”

The organization’s Greater Triad branch operates the warehouse and distributes 100,000 diapers a month to low-income families in Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, Old said.

Since the fire, the organization’s Triangle branch in Durham distributed diapers and other products to the Greater Triad branch’s recipients, Old said.