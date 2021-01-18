 Skip to main content
Need a COVID-19 test? Here's how, when and where to get tested in Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is conducting the following free COVID-19 testing events:

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 21.

Go to Forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#about for more testing information or go to StarMed.care to pre-register.

Novant Health Inc. conducts most of its COVID-19 testing for the Triad at the former Sears Auto Center outparcel, 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem.

Testing is done from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, but not on the weekends. Screenings will be available without a referral or appointment.

Go to NovantHealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources for more testing information or to schedule an appointment.

At Brenner Children’s Emergency Department on the main Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center campus, there is a COVID-19 rapid testing option for individuals up to 22 years old at the drive-up testing center.

The testing center has designated parking. Testing is open to the public and established patients, through appointment only. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

Go to WakeHealth.edu/Coronavirus for more information.

