Need for retirement hobby leads man to renovate small cabins

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. — Sometimes you just have to take it easy.

Not that Doug Evans does, but the rental cabins he has built make it easy for others to do so.

It's just that retirement doesn't suit him. Two cabins at the rear of his Highway 18 property are a testament to his restlessness. He worked at Stoll Industries in Abbeville and had done sawmill work as a hobby.

He put those skills to work when he bought the property across from Calhoun Falls Elementary School two years ago. He cleared the land and started work on the house which actually had a tree growing in it.

A frame for a cabin was already erected, he said. He finished it, cutting the lumber himself at a sawmill in Georgia. On the outside, the cabins are unexceptional. Inside is another story.

The lumber is so pretty, everybody loves it. It's got pink and yellow in it, he said during a tour of one of the cabins. Almost everything is handmade, from glass-fronted cabinets and a table made of pecan wood in front of a couch, and some solid and very heavy frames for bunk beds.

He mostly uses white pine and cedar. Evidence is obvious as the cedar gives off a sweet smell that permeates the structure. In a few spots, resin still seeps out of the white pine boards used on the walls.

Both cabins mix the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries with a rustic feel and a wall-mounted LED television. A pale white ceramic sink and counter out of the 1930 and '40s is beside a stainless steel refrigerator. A counter/table holds two shells from a World War II navy ship and a wall is broken up by a print of vintage baseball cards. A second-floor bedroom in another cabin would look right at home in a "Lord of the Rings" film as a hobbit hole.

The old-fashioned ceramic sink and counter often are the first things people notice, he said.

For many people the appeal is going back to the old days, Evans said. People are tired of houses and cars you can't work on. He recalled one man who told him about a house that he claimed had 85 miles of wiring.

Everybody comes into this cabin and says, "'If I could go back, this is all I want.' I can understand it. If anything happens, they can fix it. It's simple."

The rustic look wasn't always intentional. Evans pointed out a window frame in his house that is lined with coats of flaking paint. He was going to paint it over and a visitor demanded "Don't you touch that!"

Another visitor expressed excitement about the cabin, the lumber, how it looks and smells, saying the experience was like coming to an old museum, he said.

The cabins themselves are small, barely larger than the tiny houses promoted for single-home buyers looking for a low-cost domicile.

The wood comes from dead trees left by loggers. A lot of it is still good on the inside. Other sources are trees that people want out of their yards.

The goal is to have six cabins. A bare frame for a floor marks where a third cabin will be built. Evans said he hopes to provide a path for lodgers to drive golf carts to nearby Calhoun Falls State Park. First, he will have to get permission for a right of way from the owner of an adjoining property.

The cabins can sleep six and seven people and have been available for rent for nearly a month. Evans said lodgers have included hunters and anglers. He also offered a discount to a teacher who didn't want to face a long drive home after working late. He admitted with satisfaction that both cabins were leased for a recent weekend.

Once the cabins are built, it will be good for the town, he said. Not much marketing has been done. His property is marked by a giant cutout of Bigfoot emblazoned with a phone number for prospective renters to call. The business has a small social media presence.

"Anybody who knows me knows I'm gonna be doing something," he said. In addition to plans for the cabins and his house, Evans intends to renovate a storage building to serve as a washroom for lodgers. He also intends to purchase the old Latimer Inn building located just beyond the state park and continue renovations started by the previous owner.

The lot is easy to miss by those driving by. Only the top of the roof is visible beyond overgrown trees and bushes in the front yard.

Evans said a lot of work had been done by the previous owner who lived in the house while renovating it. The house features a mix of styles from what appears to be original thin wooden slats on ceilings to other ceilings covered in a popcorn finish.

While he has done much of the work himself, Evans has gotten help from a few people recently, including high school students who dropped by to help, he said, pointing out rows of concrete blocks that mark a path to the cabins.

With everything he has going on, Evans was asked if he thought he would ever be finished. He simply shook his head.

"I want to drop dead working," he said. "I don't want to die waiting on something."