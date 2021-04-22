New developments in orchid cloning

My father, A.A. Chadwick, is a collector of historical cattleyas — many of which are more than a century old. Over the years, a small number of these heirlooms have acquired a virus, a disease that can adversely affect the flowers or foliage and is highly contagious. He quarantines these infected plants on a separate bench in his greenhouse where they can’t come in contact with the rest of the collection.

He continues to keep the distressed orchids because they are a window into the past, when the earliest fine varieties of species were being discovered or the first hybrids were being introduced. In most cases, the blooms can still be photographed and even pollinated for future generations of pedigree cattleyas. But what he has always hoped for is to return the heirlooms to their original condition — when they were vigorous and healthy — before the virus zapped their strength and tarnished their fine attributes.