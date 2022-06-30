New home furnishings orders decline in April

New home-furnishings orders remained on a decline for the 10th consecutive month during April, down 20% year over year to $2.38 billion, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Thursday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

Orders also were down 3.4% from $2.62 million in March. About 70% of survey participants reported a year-over-year decrease in April orders.

“The typical days of trying to project out the year are not here anymore,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services. “Usually, we try to compare to the prior couple of years and factor in a bit of growth or maybe even a slight decline

“But, when you start the year with four months of double-digit declines in orders, yet shipments are up 6% year to date and shipments up double digits the last two months, what’s next?

“Backlog’s still strong so that is good. But word is that retail is over-inventoried. Will those orders hold up?”

