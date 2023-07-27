New state unemployment insurance claims continued on an up-and-down pattern, decreasing by 12.2% to 3,249 for the week that ended July 22, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,700 for the week that ended July 15.

Despite the sharp decrease, North Carolina was 15th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings — up three spots from last week.

Labor listed 20,641 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 15, compared with a revised 21,562 the previous week.