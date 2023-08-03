New state unemployment insurance claims continued to be erratic, decreasing by 2.2% to 3,266 for the week that ended July 29, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,339 for the week that ended July 22.

Despite the sharp decrease, North Carolina was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings — down two spots from last week.

The Labor Department listed 20,892 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 22, compared with a revised 21,457 the previous week.