New York City designer Completes Hometown Project While Working Remotely

Like many folks who worked from home last year because of the pandemic, the Kairoffs’ shelter-in-place experience may have prevented them from strolling Venice’s Piazza San Marco, but it also opened their eyes to their living room, which might be summed up in a single observation: “The fabric on the silk chairs in our living room began pulling apart,” Claudia says.

That minor detail led to a major decision for the Kairoffs: to begin a home remodeling project that had been simmering on the proverbial back burner.

The Kairoffs and Druga met by summer’s end and agreed to do the project in a blended fashion of remote work and limited in-person contact.

“I wasn’t sure how the project would go,” says Druga, who was initially anxious about being isolated from her New York vendors. “But I quickly rediscovered all the wonderful North Carolina manufacturers and local suppliers. We are so lucky to be so close to High Point showrooms.”

She says it was “very special to be able to work with the North Carolina furniture manufacturers that I grew up with and studied during design school.”

She also worked with Imagine Flowers, Trouvaille Home and Aikiwave Painter.