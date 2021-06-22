New York City designer Completes Hometown Project While Working Remotely

When Wake Forest University professors Peter and Claudia Kairoff decided it was time to remodel their home, they didn’t have to look far.
Claudia Kairoff remembered that her next-door-neighbor’s daughter, an interior designer, was visiting with her mom after fleeing her tiny New York apartment during the pandemic.
Claire Druga, who grew up in Winston-Salem, had recently launched Dwell Possible design studio in New York City and returned home to work remotely for the summer.
“She agreed to take on our project when I crossed our driveway and asked her to help,” Claudia recalls.
Though help was just across the driveway, inspiration came from abroad.
For the better part of the last 25 years, Peter, a professor of music at Wake Forest University, has chaperoned a group of young scholars to Venice, Italy.
Together with his wife Claudia, a Wake English professor, Peter has spent “a lot of time over the years” in the city Italians affectionately call “La Serenissima” or “most serene.”
Those overseas adventures have created a home here in Winston-Salem rich in Italian mementoes. like Venetian mirrors and Murano glass chandeliers and sconces. Even the Kairoffs’ kitchen boasts a custom-made ceramic-tile backsplash that depicts Venice’s Grand Canal and features the Wake Forest house they called their Venice home – Casa Artom.
Like many folks who worked from home last year because of the pandemic, the Kairoffs’ shelter-in-place experience may have prevented them from strolling Venice’s Piazza San Marco, but it also opened their eyes to their living room, which might be summed up in a single observation: “The fabric on the silk chairs in our living room began pulling apart,” Claudia says.
That minor detail led to a major decision for the Kairoffs: to begin a home remodeling project that had been simmering on the proverbial back burner.
The Kairoffs and Druga met by summer’s end and agreed to do the project in a blended fashion of remote work and limited in-person contact.
“I wasn’t sure how the project would go,” says Druga, who was initially anxious about being isolated from her New York vendors. “But I quickly rediscovered all the wonderful North Carolina manufacturers and local suppliers. We are so lucky to be so close to High Point showrooms.”
She says it was “very special to be able to work with the North Carolina furniture manufacturers that I grew up with and studied during design school.”
She also worked with Imagine Flowers, Trouvaille Home and Aikiwave Painter.
The Kairoffs’ decision to redo the living room brought challenges, Claudia says. Peter’s 7-foot Steinway grand piano not only dominated the room but was the classical pianist’s most prized possession.
Other considerations included whether to keep certain pieces of art, the carpet, or an inherited coffee table.
On the practical side, the Kairoffs’ living room only seated six, seven at best, a slight problem when hosting dinner-for-eight soirees. The couple wanted comfortable seating for all their guests in what seemed like an already crowded room.
Druga showed the Kairoffs recent covers of House Beautiful and Architectural Digest that featured custom curved sectional sofas.
“They are quite on-trend right now,” Druga says. “Claudia assured me, however, that this was going to be their sofa for the next 25 years! “
Tasked with reimagining the living room as a salon, Druga persuaded the Kairoffs to move a big, heavy armoire that dominated one wall and make way for what Claudia calls the designer’s “pièce de résistance.”
Druga selected an Italian-designed silvery-blue crushed velvet sofa from Sherrill Furniture in Hickory for the room, and it was a game changer.
The texture reminded the Kairoffs of the Fortuny luxury fabrics they encountered in Venice and the sofa’s ample size allowed the couple’s dinner-for-eight guests to visit in comfort and enjoy their host’s piano playing.
“It makes our new, sectional sofa the center of the living room after the piano, of course,” Claudia says.
She praised Druga’s work throughout the project.
“She led us through all the choices of seating and worked with all the vendors involved,” Claudia says. “Once we chose our fabrics, she helped us choose a soft blue paint color for our living and sun rooms, and a slightly different tone for our dining room, that brightened our rooms and tied our downstairs color schemes together.”
Druga, back in the Big Apple, reflects fondly on her hometown project.
“Visiting the showrooms in High Point brought back lots of wonderful memories of interning and being in school again,” she says.
“And of course, working with our neighbors was so delightful,” Druga says. “I was so thrilled to be able to see the final product come to life.”