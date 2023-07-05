WINSTON-SALEM Michael Newman, 86, died on June 24, 2023. AMemorial Service will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church 2 p.m. Friday, July 7 with reception following in the Calhoun Room. Private family burial. Condolences to www.salemfh.com.
