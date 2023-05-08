A chase involving a stolen vehicle Monday led to a deadly head-on crash after the suspect reportedly drove the wrong way on U.S. 74 while trying to elude officers.

The suspect, along with the driver and an occupant of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

None of the victims were immediately identified.

At about 12:21 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a call about a stolen vehicle from a home in the 7900 block of Old School House Road. The caller provided a description and tag information for 2004 silver Mercury Grand Marquis.

A deputy traveling north on Baux Mountain Road spotted the Grand Marquis traveling south near Dolphin Drive. The deputy turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect continued south on Baux Mountain Road and entered U.S. 74 traveling westbound, the sheriff's office said.

“At the bottom of the entrance ramp, the suspect made a U-turn and drove into on-coming traffic, colliding head-on with another vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said. “Seventy seconds elapsed between the deputy initiating blue lights and siren at Dolphin Drive and the impact of the crash.”

That deputy and another deputy who arrived moments later tried to help both drivers and the passenger, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and N.C. Highway Patrol are investigating. Westbound U.S. 74 remains closed in the area of the crash.

Other crashes

Monday’s fatality was the second in the past six involving a chase initiated by Forsyth deputies.

On Dec. 2 of 2022, a 21-year-old man died following a high-speed pursuit by a Forsyth sheriff’s deputy and subsequent wreck. The chase ended at 9:40 p.m. when a Honda Accord driven by Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem crashed into a bystander’s vehicle after running a stoplight at the intersection of East Clemmonsville and Thomasville roads.

That came a little more than two after 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV, a passenger in a car being chased by Forsyth deputies, died when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole in the 900 block of Patterson Avenue at 12:25 a.m. in August 2000.

The 17-year-old driver, Kmya Amari Renee Wynn of Avera Avenue, was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest and speeding. The arrest warrant for the speeding charge alleged that Wynn was driving 92 mph in a 35-mph zone.

At least two other chases initiated by Forsyth deputies have led to non-fatal crashes in the past six months.

On Dec. 30 of 2022, a 15-minute pursuit ended when a vehicle crashed into a fence off U.S. 52. No one was injured in that incident or another one involving Forsyth deputies on U.S. 52 March 21 that resulted in a vehicle crashing into a fence.

Forsyth deputies also have assisted other agencies – including the Winston-Salem Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol – in recent chases that resulted in crashes.