Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities plans a $40 million project to shore up a leaky 1950s-era retention pond at its Archie Elledge Wastewater Treatment Plant on Griffith Road.

The 5-acre lagoon – with a capacity of more than 11 million gallons – was “immediately taken out of service and the leak was contained” when the issue was discovered in 2021, Water and Wastewater Deputy Director Bill Brewer said in an email response to questions.

He added that utilities has drilled and is monitoring several groundwater wells near the lagoon and has set up eight surface-water testing locations along adjoining waterways, including Salem Creek. A tributary feeding Salem Creek runs along the east and south banks of the lagoon, and Salem Creek itself passes to the west.

“The results of the groundwater monitoring wells indicate groundwater contamination that is contained on our site,” Brewer said. “Sampling of surface waters has been promising and appears to indicate the lagoons are not impacting the surface waters.”

The bulk of the project’s funding will go to bringing the aging lagoon up to current standards. That includes installing a lining to prevent contents from reaching groundwater.

Two adjacent ponds also will be retired as part of the work.

A firm hired by the utility to do preliminary engineering ahead of the project is working in “full consultation and cooperation” with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources, Brewer said.

The Archie Elledge facility, which opened in 1958, has the capacity to process 30 million gallons of wastewater per day. The treated water is discharged into Salem Creek.

Like many “gravity-fed” treatment plants, Archie Elledge sits in a low-lying area so wastewater will flow to it naturally. That’s why extreme precipitation tied to climate change puts those facilities increasingly at risk, a 2021 study by the Environmental Finance Center at the University of North Carolina found.

The Archie Elledge facility sits within a designated floodplain in one of the county’s lowest areas. Floodwaters swamped parts of the site in July 2022 when 2 inches of rain fell in the area over a two-hour period, but operations were not interrupted, the utility said.

Brewer said weather was not a factor in the Archie Elledge leak.

“This issue is due to the age of the lagoons and the way the lagoons and their berms were originally constructed,” he explained.