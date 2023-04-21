Homeowners who can least afford to pay high utility bills often live in drafty houses with inadequate insulation and outdated, inefficient appliances.

And in many cases, even with financial help from community groups or newly available federal grants and tax rebates, improvements aimed at increasing energy efficiency are impractical for lower-income residents.

“A lot of home energy issues, they’re actually housing issues,” explained Claire Williamson, energy policy advocate at the N.C. Justice Center. “When a home has a hole in the roof, has mold, has floor joists that are going out, things that are critical to it being a safe and healthy place to live, you can’t do some of that work.”

That could soon change for hundreds of low-income households in Forsyth and Guilford counties who will have access to millions of dollars in funding to pay for upgrades to energy-inefficient homes through a pilot program from Duke Energy.

The Triad’s two largest counties and the city of Charlotte were the only communities chosen for the High Energy Usage Assistance program, with Duke allocating $8 million to help 1,000 of an estimated 22,000 income-qualified residents in the three areas.

Potential energy retrofit measures to be funded include replacing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; sealing air leaks; installing insulation and LED lights; and exchanging older refrigerators with high-efficiency models.

Duke Energy created the program at the direction of the N.C. Utilities Commission to provide free energy-efficiency retrofits for lower-income residents with high electricity use.

However, as many as 40% of households that could be eligible would be disqualified because of health and safety issues in the home, particularly problems such as damage to doors, windows or the roof that need to be addressed first, the company said.

That’s where the local governments will step in, said Ashley Pendley, Business Manager for Forsyth County Community and Economic Development.

“The county will provide additional funding assistance through their existing housing rehabilitation programming to support home repairs necessary before energy-efficiency retrofits can occur,” Pendley explained.

That work will include window, roof, chimney, plumbing, or water heater repairs and replacements; pressure relief valve installation; mechanical ventilation; and lead-based paint hazard control.

Duke Energy will spend $2 million in both Forsyth and Guilford, with a goal of helping 250 residents in each county. The company has allocated $4 million for 500 homes in Charlotte.

To qualify, residents must:

* Live in Forsyth or Guilford counties, or Charlotte.

* Use at least 17,800 kilowatt hours of electricity a year (information that can be found on Duke Energy bills).

* Have income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. For example, that would be slightly less than $28,000 for an individual, $39,440 for a household with two people and $60,000 for a family of four.

If a home is selected for the program, the process will begin with an “energy audit” of the building by a Duke Energy contractor, who will identify appropriate upgrades.

“We ... are hopeful that this pilot, if successful, may one day help expand offerings to help more customers save energy and money, and support a cleaner energy future for all communities we serve,” said Kendal Bowman, North Carolina state president for Duke Energy.