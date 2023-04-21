The swath of rolling hills and pastures on Reynolda Road that Winston-Salem residents have admired for generations will soon be open for the public to explore.

The Stuart & Emma Thomas Memorial Trail at Crossnore Communities for Children's campus at 1001 Reynolda Road will be dedicated at 4 p.m., Saturday at a celebration fittingly held on Earth Day.

With nearly $8 million in donations, the Piedmont Land Conservancy bought the development rights for 92 of the campus' 212 acres, ensuring that the heavily desired property will remain natural.

"A lot of people have driven past that property for years and never actually step foot on it, and never knew if they were supposed to or not," said Kevin Redding, the executive director of the Piedmont Land Conservancy. "And we're going to remove that barrier."

Crossnore, a nonprofit organization that offers residential foster care services to children in North Carolina, will continue to own and maintain the property. For years, the Methodist Church ran an orphanage on the land.

The trail system includes two loops, each about a mile, and another out-and-back trail that links Reynolda Road in the Buena Vista neighborhood to Gillete Street in the Boston-Thurmond community. All together, the trails amount to almost three miles, making for a decent leg-stretching stroll.

The dirt trails may be muddy after it rains, but they will eventually get packed down after enough people walk on them. They will be open to walkers, runners and leashed dogs, but no bicycles will be allowed. The trails were routed in a way so that no hill exceeds a 4% grade. In other words, it's not too strenuous.

The trails meander through a pocket of tranquility not far from the city's urban heart, past meadows teeming with buttercups and into a wooded corridor that on a recent day was alive with birdsong — white-eyed vireos, eastern towhees and cardinals to name a few. As a small crew prepped the trails and built signs, a red-tailed hawk flew overhead.

Ken Bridle, a conservation advisor for the land conservancy, said the property is "probably one of the biggest undeveloped pieces of urban real estate within eyesight of Winston-Salem."

It includes a panoramic view of downtown Winston-Salem, a portion of Peters Creek that is blissfully void of the litter that is evident just a bit downstream and a bridge crossing the creek.

Bridle said the land conservancy may try to work with Crossnore to clear some of the invasive and non-native vegetation within the easement.

Cows will continue to graze on the pastures, but they will be gated off from the public.

There are two parking lots, one at Reynolda Road and the other on Gillete Street in Boston-Thurmond. Each lot has seven parking spots, including a handicapped space; two picnic tables and informational kiosks that include a map. Gates at the parking lots will be open from dawn to dusk each day.

The trailhead on Gillete Street, behind Paisley Middle School, is named for C.B. Hauser, a civil-rights activist, legislator, war veteran and professor of education at Winston-Salem State University.

The main trail is named for Stuart and Emma Thomas, a father and daughter who were killed in an automobile wreck in 2011. Emma, 16, loved trail running. Her dad was a Boy Scout leader and hunter.

The land conservancy worked with community groups in Boston-Thurmond on the trail's development. A committee of residents came up with the recommendation to name the trailhead after Hauser, who lived in historic community, just east of the Crossnore property, and died in 2007.

David West was among the residents who offered input and helped rake and mow. His family has lived in Boston-Thurmond for more than 100 years.

"It is a tremendous asset. Go down Thurmond Street and look for any kind of outdoor activity. There aren't any except for those secured behind a fence on school grounds. This project is a new beginning as far as what we can do in that particular area," said West, who was about to head out to mow around the Gillete Street trailhead.

About 30 community members met with the land conservancy at an initial meeting, West said. Since then, they have been out on the property, getting it ready for the opening.

"We put a lot of sweat equity in it," he said.