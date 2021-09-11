After 20 years, survivors remain haunted by memories of teachers lost on American Airlines Flight 77

John Milton Wesley knew the calls and the inquiries were coming. So did Chris Pankey. They just didn’t know when they’d start.
Twenty years ago, while the rest of us were trying to make sense of an unprecedented terrorist attack on the United States, both men were affected directly. Both lost loved ones when hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 77 and crashed it into the Pentagon.
“Twenty years … I was in high school, but it’s like it was yesterday,” Pankey said.
His uncle, James Debeuneure, and Sara Miller Clark — Wesley’s fiancée and a graduate of Winston-Salem State University — were on Flight 77 out of Washington Dulles International Airport. They were both teachers and were accompanying students on a field trip when the unimaginable happened.
Like the rest of us, the families were left in the dark in the immediate aftermath. A flood of conjecture and rumor, cloaked by the confusion of rapid-fire developments and a total shutdown of American airspace, made reliable information hard to come by for people like Wesley and Clark who had loved ones board planes in Boston and New York that morning.
About 3 a.m. Sept. 12, Wesley learned that his fears were true. Clark and Debeuneure were dead.
And ever since, particularly as an anniversary nears, Wesley and Pankey are asked about Sept. 11. They know the calls are coming, and despite the pain, they answer. For one simple reason; they don’t want anyone to forget those who were lost.
“A lot has happened since then,” Wesley said from his home in Baltimore. “There’s a lot to be said.”
Helping students
Clark and Debeuneure were among a group of teachers flying to Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2001, to attend a program sponsored by the National Geographic Society and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
It was a big deal for students and the teachers chosen to accompany them. The group was scheduled to learn about the ecology of the ocean while kayaking, hiking and exploring sea habitats.
She and Debeuneure, 56 in 2001, were chaperoning 11-year-old students from Washington. It was to be the trip of a lifetime, until five Saudi nationals hijacked the flight.
Debeuneure wasn’t even supposed to be on that plane. He had been scheduled to go to California earlier, but a student was scared because he had never flown before. Debeuneure, family members said, comforted the child and took a later flight on Sept. 11.
Clark, a 1958 graduate of what was then known as Winston-Salem State Teacher’s College, had taught in the Washington, D.C., school system for 36 years. Debeuneure, originally from Whiteville, was survived by his brother Billie Pankey, nephew Chris Pankey and other family in Winston-Salem.
That two teachers had such ties to this one small city was as tragic as it was random. Similar connections rippled across the nation as 2,996 lost their lives that day.
All 59 passengers and crew on board Flight 77 were killed, and another 125 died when the plane hit the Pentagon.
But those are numbers. Survivors remember the people.
“James would not allow anyone to mistreat a child,” Billie Pankey said in 2001. “He would have fought (the terrorists) because there were children there. We kind of imagine him trying to protect the children at any cost. I visualize him as hovering his body around those children.”
It’s a wonderful image, one still held close today 20 years after an attack that changed the lives of all Americans.
Wesley and Pankey have been preparing for this 20th anniversary with a range of emotions the same as other families who lost friends and family members in the Twin Towers, on planes and at the Pentagon.
“It’s surreal even now,” Chris Pankey said. “And with my dad passing away (Sept. 3), it’s even harder. Uncle Deb and my dad, they were always there for me.”
Sharing memories
Some survivors look forward to sharing happy memories of loved ones and reminding their fellow Americans about the enormous loss. Others naturally will revisit the sadness and grief that still remains.
It happens in much the same way year after year on Sept. 11.
“Ten years after, in 2011, was tough because everybody was focused on it being 10 years,” Wesley said. “But five years was harder because that’s when doctors said the post-traumatic stress disorder would revisit. A lot of families went through that.”
In the years since losing his fiancée — the couple was to wed in December of 2001 after seven years of dating — Wesley said he’s tried to honor her memory by remaining true to things they shared.
“I’m still at the same church Sara took me to,” he said. “I joined and became a regular attendee at Sunday school. I was baptized again in 2018.”
Through the years, Pankey and Debeuneure’s grown children have attended various remembrances at this time of year.
It’s natural. They’ll read (and watch) the coverage looking back at a dark day in American history. They’ll relive the horror and the pain of a nation, but it’ll be personal and more intimate.
“I remember being told not to go to football practice, to just go home,” Pankey said. “When I got there, my dad was at the front door crying. That’s when I knew.”
For Wesley, this particular anniversary, while personal, also has a bigger picture feel to it with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan coming so recently.
“One of the big differences with this anniversary is that if we look back to other (anniversaries) we did not have the re-emergence of the Taliban and al-Qaida,” Wesley said. “We weren’t thinking about that. Now we are.”
