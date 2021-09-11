After 20 years, survivors remain haunted by memories of teachers lost on American Airlines Flight 77

John Milton Wesley knew the calls and the inquiries were coming. So did Chris Pankey. They just didn’t know when they’d start.

Twenty years ago, while the rest of us were trying to make sense of an unprecedented terrorist attack on the United States, both men were affected directly. Both lost loved ones when hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 77 and crashed it into the Pentagon.

“Twenty years … I was in high school, but it’s like it was yesterday,” Pankey said.

His uncle, James Debeuneure, and Sara Miller Clark — Wesley’s fiancée and a graduate of Winston-Salem State University — were on Flight 77 out of Washington Dulles International Airport. They were both teachers and were accompanying students on a field trip when the unimaginable happened.

Like the rest of us, the families were left in the dark in the immediate aftermath. A flood of conjecture and rumor, cloaked by the confusion of rapid-fire developments and a total shutdown of American airspace, made reliable information hard to come by for people like Wesley and Clark who had loved ones board planes in Boston and New York that morning.

About 3 a.m. Sept. 12, Wesley learned that his fears were true. Clark and Debeuneure were dead.