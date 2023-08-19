Sunny skies, below-normal temperatures and low humidity levels Friday gave the Triad a distinctively autumnal feel.

It won’t last.

A heat wave that has baked Texas and neighboring states for weeks is expected to expand into the Southeast early next week, potentially fueling the Triad’s warmest temperature readings this year.

Highs could approach 100 degrees in the Triad Monday, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The region’s highest reading so far this year at Piedmont Triad International Airport was 95 degrees on July 28.

The heat and an expected dry stretch could leave the area parched by next week.

“There will not be much, if any, rain over the next 10 days in the Triad,” said Sean Sublette, a meteorologist with Lee Enterprises based in Richmond, Virginia.

In an update Thursday, the National Drought Mitigation Center identified more than 40% of North Carolina as being “abnormally dry.” That’s the highest percentage since two weeks in late February and early March.

The affected areas are in the eastern half of the state, but Sublette said there’s a “very good chance” that the Triad could move into that category by the end of the month.

The average rainfall total for PTI in August is 4.5 inches. A little more than 2 inches has been reported this month, with a high of nearly an inch on Aug. 10.

The most precipitation ever recorded in the Triad for August was more than a foot in 1939. The low was 0.71 inches in 1972.

The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for sunny skies through next Thursday, with no mention of rain.

Conditions are expected to remain pleasant Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s before heating up to 90 Sunday, and 99 Monday and 96 Tuesday with heat index readings topping 100 in some areas.

The average high for August is about 87 degrees.

The hottest August day on record in the Triad came on Aug. 18, 1988, when the temperature hit 103 degrees.

The highest temperature ever measured in the Triad is 104, which the region reached twice in an extraordinarily hot summer of 2014. The high hit 100 or more 10 times that year.

Despite overall warming, PTI has not hit 100 degrees since 2014.