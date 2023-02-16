After a wet Thursday night, daytime temperatures in the Triad could plummet more than 15 degrees Friday as a cold front moves into the region, the National Weather Service said Thursday evening.

While starting in the low 60s around daybreak Friday, readings in the mid-40s are likely by early evening.

As much as an inch of rain is possible overnight Thursday and Friday morning, the weather service said.

After the rain moves out Friday, wind gusts as high as 25 mph will add some bite to dry air into Friday night, sending wind chills into the low 20s. Real temperatures also are forecast to dip below 30 by sunrise Saturday.

Highs in the low 50s are expected Saturday under sunny skies. A few clouds and slightly warmer temperatures are predicted for Sunday