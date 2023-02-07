For the second straight day, thousands of gallons of raw sewage ended up in a Winston-Salem creek Monday, officials say.

In the latest spill, a pipe failure near homes in the 1000 block of East Kent Road sent an estimated 8,550 gallons of untreated wastewater into Peters Creek, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities reported Tuesday.

The creek is part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin. The affected neighborhood is just east of the intersection of Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive.

On Sunday, a pipe clogged with used cooking grease leaked an estimated 9,600 gallons of raw sewage in a southwest Winston-Salem neighborhood, with about 4,800 gallons reaching Little Creek, which also is part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.

The overflow took place near a home in the 400 block of Brookridge Drive, between Somerset Drive and Foxcroft Drive.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources was notified about both spills and is reviewing the information, the utilities department said.

Anyone who notices a sewage leak is asked to call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.