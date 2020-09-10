A planned expansion that would add three new apartment buildings to the Arbor Acres Retirement Community has residents of Reynolda Park worried about more traffic using Arbor and Kent roads as a shortcut to speed through their historic neighborhood.
The new buildings would be four stories tall — a first for Arbor Acres — and contain 69 apartments.
The Winston-Salem City Council this week voted to postpone a rezoning request that Arbor Acres sought to get the expansion rolling.
The 30-day pause will give the city time to start coming up with a way to slow traffic down in Reynolda Park.
"Residents have trouble exiting and entering their properties," Reynolda Park resident John Wigodsky said during a public hearing the city held Tuesday on the Arbor Acres rezoning. "We are unsafe walking our neighborhood streets."
Wigodsky said there are two causes of the traffic problems: People use Kent and Arbor roads as a shortcut between Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive, he said. And residents and visitors going to and from Arbor Acres also add to the traffic.
Arbor Acres is asking the city to rezone 25 acres as C-S, a campus-type zoning category that would allow the new buildings to reach the four-story height that architects are planning for the retirement community.
Under the current zoning classification, RM8-S, there's a 45-foot cap on the height of buildings. That allows for the three-story buildings that Arbor Acres currently has among its residential quarters.
The site plans show the three new buildings eventually going onto land that's mostly vacant, although a couple existing smaller buildings with six apartments would be torn down for a net gain of 63 apartment units.
The idea behind going up rather than out is that the buildings would take up less space and allow Arbor Acres to maintain its 500-foot perimeter around its campus, Steve Causey, of Allied Design Inc., told the members of the city council on Tuesday.
Causey said his company had its own traffic study done, and determined that the capacity of the nearby residential streets is not an issue. But the speeding traffic is a real problem, he said.
Andrew Applegate, the president and chief executive of Arbor Acres, told council members that he supports efforts to fix the traffic problems.
As a step in that direction, he said, he has ordered that commercial traffic coming to and from Arbor Acres use a street from Coliseum Drive called Pilgrim Court to get to the development.
Staff members are also supposed to stay off Arbor and Kent roads and use Pilgrim Court as well, Applegate said.
Reynolda Park, a neighborhood of large houses on large lots, was developed in the 1920s. Heather Fearnbach, in her book, "Winston-Salem's Architectural Heritage," said that the city's elite built their houses there in the 1920s on the neighborhood's winding roads, with nationally-recognized architects often supplying the plans.
Wigodsky disputed whether Arbor and Kent roads are sized big enough for the traffic they carry. Arbor Road and 25th Street might be wide enough where they have been widened in front of Arbor Acres, he said, but the roads to the west "are considerably narrower."
And Reynolda Park resident Patricia Brown said the problems are bad enough for daily traffic, never mind when special events around Joel Coliseum bring large numbers through.
"It is currently not safe for our grandchildren to play in the front yard," she said.
Council Member Robert Clark said he assumed the height of the new buildings would be a sticking point among any opponents, but that appears not to be the case. Although Brown said some of her neighbors are not pleased with the expansion itself, Brown and the other speakers focused almost exclusively on the traffic problem.
City transportation officials say they're in the process of refining a traffic-calming design they've drawn up, but need several months for community engagement and public meetings.
Arbor Acres officials said they don't want to wait more than a month before getting a decision from the council. Causey said the plan is for construction to begin in the third quarter of 2021, with completion possibly by January 2024.
"We would like some certainty whether we can do that zoning height amendment," Applegate said. "It is also a financial issue if we don't move forward."
But Clark said the traffic problem looks deeper than just a few traffic-calming measures.
"All the traffic is being dumped on one road and it is getting worse and worse," Clark said, referring to Arbor Road and 25th Street. "There are no sidewalks on streets in that neighborhood. We may have to close a road or make a road one-way."
North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said Reynolda Park isn't the only neighborhood with traffic problems, and doesn't want people "jumping to the front of the line" for a solution.
Adams asked city administrators for a list of all neighborhoods that have asked for traffic calming measures, and information on how long those requests have been outstanding.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, whose Northwest Ward includes both Arbor Acres and Reynolda Park, initially moved to approve the rezoning, then proposed a 30-day delay.
"I feel confident we can bring an engineering solution to the neighborhood that can make people happy," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.