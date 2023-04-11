Warmer North Carolina winters tied to climate change are making the state — including the Triad — increasingly hospitable to armadillos, the shell-covered species once found almost exclusively in the steamy, southernmost sections of the U.S.

Now, state wildlife officials are asking for residents’ help in tracking the movements of the quirky mammals, whose name translates to “little armored one” in Spanish.

Native to Central and South America, armadillos gradually expanded their range into the southeastern United States. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed the state’s first official sighting of a nine-banded armadillo in 2007 in Macon County, near the Georgia border.

Since then, there have been nearly 900 sightings of the nine-banded — the only armadillo species living in the wild in the U.S. — in 70 North Carolina counties, including Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Armadillo reports in Guilford and Alamance have been classified by the NCWRC as “credible,” while sightings in the other Triad counties are considered “unconfirmed.”

The 28 confirmed North Carolina cases stretch from Cherokee County at the western tip of the state to Dare County on the coast

“This makes it likely the armadillo is expanding its range naturally throughout North Carolina, rather than being helped by human intervention,” said NCWRC biologist Colleen Olfenbuttel. “Whether armadillos continue spreading beyond their current range will be largely determined by climate.”

Favorable conditions

Regions where certain animals and plants can thrive are shifting with climate change, and are expected to continue moving with more warming.

Across much of the U.S., including North Carolina, winters are heating up faster than any other season.

On a decade-by-decade basis, the Triad’s annual average temperature in winter — commonly defined by weather scientists as December, January and February — has increased 4.5 degrees over the past 60 years, according to an analysis of National Weather Service data.

Those averages have climbed consistently in every decade, with the biggest increase — nearly 2 degrees — over the past 10 years.

Warming is expected to continue. Just how much depends on the pace of reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that are the leading manmade cause of climate change, experts say.

By the end of the century, snowfall will become rare except in mountain areas in the western part of the state, according to the North Carolina Climate Science Report, a 2020 assessment of past and projected weather changes authored by 15 climate scientists.

Continued warming would make Armadillos, who lack thick insulation and must dig for most foods, feel much more at home in the Tar Heel State.

“Freezing conditions can cause them to starve or freeze to death, so mild winter temperature conditions are ideal for them,” the NCWRC said Monday in announcing that it is looking to citizens for help in tracking the armored critters across the state. “Given that North Carolina is experiencing fewer long stretches of below-freezing weather, armadillos are expanding northward.”

Jumpers

Humans have killed off most of nine-banded armadillos’ natural predators, and roadways have offered them easier routes to new habitats, according to a description by the National Wildlife Federation.

“Nine-banded armadillos have a tendency to jump straight up into the air when they are startled, which often leads to their demise on highways,” the federation adds. “They are small enough that cars can pass right over them, but they leap up and hit the undercarriage of vehicles.”

Armadillos also are poisoned, shot or captured by people who consider them — incorrectly — as lawn and agricultural pests. Some are even eaten. In fact, the nine-banded was nicknamed “poor man’s pork” and “Hoover hog” by people who blamed President Herbert Hoover for the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Armadillos and humans carry the same pathogen that causes leprosy, and there have been a handful of cases nationally where people are believed to have contracted the condition from a nine-ring. However, about 95% of humans have a natural immunity to leprosy, research has found.