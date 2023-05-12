State environmental officials have ordered enhanced monitoring at the site of the destroyed Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant after initial tests uncovered the presence of fuel, “hot spots” of accumulated arsenic and high concentrations of other contaminants in soil and groundwater.

In a three-page letter to Winston Weaver President Mike Spence, N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Hydrologist Thomas Moore lays out a half-dozen requirements as the company continues to determine the cumulative impact of its more than 80 years of operations on the North Cherry Street property and a fire Jan. 31, 2022, that took days to extinguish and laid waste to the 8-acre complex.

The presence of an estimated 500 tons of ammonium nitrate – a common ingredient in fertilizer and explosives – stored in a building where the blaze spread and another 100 tons of the compound in a railcar at the site prompted firefighters to initially retreat from the flames, which threatened to spark what Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo declared could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history.”

Emergency officials also issued a “voluntary” evacuation affecting more than 6,000 nearby residents.

After five months of initial testing, an environmental consultant hired by Winston Weaver suggested in a report delivered to state officials exactly a year following the fire that most of the contaminants discovered on the property were related to the company’s eight decades of work there.

But after a state assessment of Montrose Engineering and Geology’s initial 822-page report, the consultant concluded that “groundwater was determined to be affected by historical operations on site as well as contamination that was released during the fire,” NCDEQ’s Moore notes in his April 12 letter to Winston Weaver. “Consequently, additional assessment is necessary.”

More than 4.2 million gallons of water was used over several days to suppress the fire, sending chemical-laden runoff into Monarcus and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Tens of thousands of gallons — trapped by a berm installed at the fire site — was stored, tested and eventually hauled away, but water also seeped into the ground.

‘Historical petroleum releases’In his letter to Winston Weaver, Moore confirms that chemical compounds contained in fuels were detected in soil and groundwater samples, creating the “potential for vapor intrusion risks to nearby properties.”

Moore specifically references documents from a 2014 inspection by city of Winston-Salem officials that found leaked fuel at a half-dozen locations on the property that eventually made its way into the storm-water system, which feeds into Muddy Creek.

A report by the Winston-Salem Stormwater Division detailing the findings of that inspection and an accompanying letter to the company refers to worker training and enhanced procedures to prevent contaminants from entering the soil and groundwater, but not any requirements to determine the extent of contamination or carry out cleanup efforts, Moore points out in his April letter.

“Historical petroleum releases that were documented to have occurred on site ... do not appear to have been resolved,” he notes.

Keith Huff, Winston-Salem’s director of field operations who was then the director of the Stormwater Division, said this week that it wouldn’t have been up to the city to order any remediation of the site.

“The (fuel) releases mentioned in the (2014) letter had potential exposure to surface runoff and were a result of ‘poor housekeeping’ practices at the time,” Huff said in an email. “I can say that the City would not have required a sub-surface clean-up as this was a surface water oriented inspection focused on good housekeeping and pollution prevention for surface waters.”

NCDEQ’s Moore also notes in his recent letter that several fuel tanks were present onsite over the years, including one involved in a significant spill for which Winston Weaver was never notified by the state that it had adequately dealt with the contamination.

More tests

In Montrose Engineering’s months-long assessment of the Winston Weaver site, subcontractors drove borings into the earth throughout the property to collect soil samples in 4-foot intervals to a maximum depth of 52 feet. They also dug five test wells to monitor groundwater.

Those tests detected high levels of potentially hazardous arsenic and chromium, both of which occur naturally but were more concentrated in some areas of the site, suggesting that operations at the plant were responsible for the higher accumulations.

The highest readings of arsenic and chromium were found on the west end of the 8.5-acre property, where rail cars were loaded and unloaded and dry materials mixed.

“It is possible that the elevated arsenic in the upper 6 inches of soil in this area is attributable to (about) 80 years of handling fertilizers and micronutrients to and from rail cars,” Montrose suggested in its January report. “Commercial phosphate fertilizers contain small amounts of heavy metals such as arsenic and chromium.”

High chemical levels also were detected in an area closest to the former site of an underground storage tank for “petroleum-based coatings.”

Moore directs Winston Weaver to take samples from four areas on the property where fertilizer wasn’t routinely handled or stored to help determine how much of the arsenic and chromium that is present is related to the company’s operations and how much would have been there anyway.

He also concurs with Montrose’s recommendation for adding four shallow and three deep monitoring wells to better pinpoint groundwater contamination.

Human effects

On a cool morning this week, the gentle breeze, cloudless blue sky and serenade of flitting songbirds belied the recent history of the Winston Weaver site. But reminders of the near human and environmental disaster on the now-cleared property remain.

At the southeast border of the site, a sign on a section wooden fence warns, “POSTED. NO TRESPASSING. KEEP OUT.”

A silver tanker trailer sits on cracked, leftover pavement while a hose attached to a pump on two wheels stretches around a temporary wire fence and into a slurry of algae-coated muck at this low end of the property, bordered by a long line of dumped rocks designed to block runoff.

The bulk of the site is covered by carefully smoothed dirt, with earthmovers’ tire tracks still lining the surface like ripples in beach sand after the tide’s retreat.

The state will use the findings of past and future soil and groundwater monitoring to determine necessary cleanup measures and appropriate future uses of the site.

Meanwhile, researchers plan to study the fire’s broader impact.

The project will compare the ongoing conditions of as many as 900 Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist patients who live within a two-mile radius of the site with about 7,000 patients living outside that area.

As part of the same study, the Wake Forest Department of Engineering will carry out an environmental assessment of air, water and soil quality within a two-mile radius of the Weaver property.

Smoke from the fire led to air-quality readings as much as seven times worse than what the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as “hazardous,” and chemical-laced runoff flowed from the site into Monarcas and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Fire officials said they were unable to determine the cause of the fire. A group of residents living near the site at the time of the blaze have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.