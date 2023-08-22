The Triad is facing what is expected to be its hottest week of the year.

After reaching into the 90s Monday, high temperatures of 95 degrees are forecast for the region Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A brief respite with near-normal highs Wednesday will be followed by a return to the 90s Thursday and potential record heat Friday, the weather service said.

The all-time high for Aug. 25 at Piedmont Triad International Airport is 98 degrees, set in 1914. As of late Monday afternoon, the forecast called for temperatures in the upper 90s Friday.

The late-summer swelter likely will feel even more intense in city settings.

“Heat islands” make urban portions of the Triad an average of 6 degrees warmer on summer days than rural areas, according to a 2021 report by Climate Central, a research and communications organization based in Princeton, New Jersey.

The same organization released a new analysis last month of summer heat in 44 cities, including Raleigh. Urban areas in the state capital are from 5 to 10 degrees hotter, Climate Central found.

That’s because pavement, concrete and buildings absorb more sunlight and radiate it back into the air. If you’ve parked in an asphalt parking lot on a sunny summer day, you’ve likely experienced the urban heat effect firsthand.

Traffic and industrial facilities also emit heat, and during the hottest periods, air conditioning from city buildings can add 20% more heat to the outside air, research has found.

Neighborhoods with lawns, tree-lined streets and parks, meanwhile, retain less heat. In fact, trees and vegetation can actually reduce peak summer temperatures by releasing water vapor into the air.

Disparate impact

In the Triad, like most other heavily populated areas, minorities and households below the poverty line are less likely to live in the greenest neighborhoods and, therefore, more prone to being exposed to extreme urban heat, researchers concluded in a 2021 study published in the journal Nature Communications.

In Winston-Salem, four of the five U.S. Census tracts with the highest percentage of minority residents were among those most impacted by heat islands, according to a review of maps from the study.

In Greensboro, the six tracts most dominated by people of color were all in high urban heat zones.

And in High Point, the four areas with the highest concentrations of minorities were among those most impacted.

When sorted for income, the results were virtually identical.

Nationwide, the researchers saw the same sorts of similarities in 169 of 175 communities they studied.

“These findings provide comprehensive evidence supporting the narrative presented by earlier case studies that minority and low-income communities bear the brunt of the urban heat island effect,” the authors concluded.

That burden will broaden as human-caused climate change continues to make summers warmer, experts warn.

This week

In the short term, the weather service is calling for sunny skies and highs in the Triad of 94 Tuesday, 85 Wednesday, 91 Thursday and 97 Friday.

Overnight lows are expected in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, and low 70s Thursday and Friday.

The only possible rain in the forecast is Saturday, when there is a 30% chance.

The Triad’s highest temperature reading so far this year at Piedmont Triad International Airport was 95 degrees on July 28.

The average high for August is about 87 degrees.