Ask SAM: "A date that will live in infamy"

On Monday, as more news was coming in about the attack, the Associated Press reported that the Greensboro naval recruiting center was planning for a lot of men between 17 and 30 volunteering. “The office would open at 8 a.m. and continue to take applicants until up in the night, if necessary.”

The Journal ran the first causality lists from the AP starting on Monday. As the day went on people came by the Journal offices either to tell reporters about family members in the military in the Pearl Harbor area, or see if anything might have come about relatives in Asia.

Anna Turner, a Salem College student, came by the office to watch the news teletypes. Her parents were either in Shanghai or on a ship bound for the U.S. They had notified her in late November that they were headed back to the states, but Turner had not heard from them since.

In any news event such as the attack, a reaction of local people to find out how they feel is sometimes reported. On Monday after the attack, Journal reporter Harvey Dinkins talked to people around town. He talked with more than 20 local residents. One of the people he talked with was C.C. Weaver, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem District of the Methodist Church. Weaver had been out of town and found out when Dinkins called him.